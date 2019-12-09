Fix the crossings!

Dear Editor,

Today I appeal to the powers that be, sitting in high places.

I am bringing to their attention the use of and need for pedestrian crossings in and around the Corporate Area.

On two separate occasions I was almost mowed down by drivers who do not wish to obey the road signs.

Is it that they are saying there is no crossing, as it's not visible, or is it that they don't care to stop?

I appeal to the drivers, you are not on the road alone. If a vehicle that is in front of you stops in the middle of the road, it is obvious that it has stopped for a reason. Stop overtaking!

The areas I am making reference to are:

1. On Half-Way-Tree Road in the vicinity of the Access Financial parking lot and the nursing school.

2. On Beechwood Avenue in the vicinity of the Jamaica Observer and the Citizens' Advice Bureau/RJR Basic School.

I know there might be others, but I use these on a regular basis.

To the National Works Agency, or whoever is in charge, are you waiting on persons to die before something is done? Please fix these crossings.

Concerned Citizen

St Andrew