Fix the problems at Victoria Jubilee Hospital, please

Dear Editor,

I am astonished about the numerous incidents involving mothers and babies that appear to happen too often at Victoria Jubilee Hospital in our country.

The reports of only one functioning ventilator at the hospital, along with talk making the rounds that it once took days before a stillborn was removed from a mother are disheartening. It makes me wonder if the health institution's administration really understands the negative impact that this can and will have on the people who must use the facility. I am uncertain of whether the Ministry of Health and Wellness comprehends the severity of the matter either.

The Victoria Jubilee Hospital is known as the largest maternal facility in the country and the Caribbean. Take a minute to process that.

There were more than 30,000 visits to the facility last year. Approximately 7,000 babies were delivered. The mortality rate? I have not got those figures as yet. However, the fact that it is considered as hospital for pregnant women means that much better care must and should be administered.

With these incidents shedding dark light on the hospital, the Ministry of Health and Wellness needs to step in and formulate a new plan.

I have a suggestion: It should hold monthly meetings with hospital staff to find out what are the main issues.

The fact is that no one wants to go to a hospital where there is lack of resources and medical professionals who do not have time to communicate with their patients.

It is sad that hospital staff is known for these occurrences rather than the good they may have been doing. However, all of this could have been prevented had there been proactive action in the first place.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness needs a more hands-on approach to fix these problems. If the position does not already exist, the ministry should create the role of a health investigative officer who will visit these hospitals, compile a report, then relay it to the minister and his team in order to address the issues.

The minister, Dr Christopher Tufton, can also facilitate town hall meetings to talk about these issues to let the public know that he is aware, what steps will be taken, and commit to working on the problems. Timelines are also required.

Jamaica aims to be the place to live, work, raise families, and do business. However, if our health sector is falling behind, not many families will be here. The Government is transforming our country into a place where future generations will live, but we need to fix the immediate issues to ensure that we get there.

It is a no-brainer. Fix the problems at Victoria Jubilee Hospital, please.

Andre Heslop

Andreheslop9@gmail.com