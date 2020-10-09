Flemmings issue and self-control

Dear Editor,

Jamaican sportsman Junior Flemmings is presently under investigation for hurling a pejorative slur at openly gay soccer player Collin Martin. If the accusation is true then we can expect widespread condemnation of Jamaica's perceived culture of homophobia. Yet more insightful analysis will reveal that the problem, in this case, may not be homophobia, but rather indiscipline.

Only fools react rashly to minor grievances. The crux of the matter is that self-control is not a prevalent trait in the Jamaican population. As such, even the slightest infraction can spark conflict.

In a society where reasoned responses are suggestive of weakness, it is unsurprising that many Jamaicans have been taught to conflate social esteem with displays of hooliganism. The values nurtured by the Jamaican society are useful for surviving in an aggressive environment, but maladaptive in a more sophisticated setting.

Some of us may revel in the characterisation of Jamaicans as rule-breakers or pugnacious personalities, though in a developed country these are negative attributes. The harsh truth is that Jamaican culture is compatible with the accumulation of poverty, not wealth. If we are serious about progressing, then “bandoolism”, gangster culture, impulsivity, and other vices must be jettisoned.

In short, what is considered good in Jamaica is really an object of derision in a civilised society.

Lipton Matthews

lo_matthews@yahoo.com