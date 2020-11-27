Flow delivered
Dear Editor,
Thanks to the Jamaica Observer for publishing my open letter to the head of Flow on November 19, 2020 regarding a delay in the non-installation of cable service for an elderly applicant.
I wish to express my appreciation for the positive response to resolve the issue.
The cable was installed within a couple of days to the delight of the applicant.
A special thank you to the technician for his professionalism and diligence. Although it was not on the job ticket, he not only installed the cable but repaired the Flow landline that had become very noisy after the installation of the Internet weeks before.
Once again, thank you Flow, particularly the team at the May Pen Branch, who ensured the issue was rectified.
Heather Anckle
heatheranckle@hotmail.com
