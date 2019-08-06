FLOW's disservice?

Dear Editor,

For the past month I have been having serious connectivity problems via FLOW.

This minute I can access the Internet, and literally the next two minutes or so it's gone.

I have called repeatedly and even requested a visit from a FLOW technician.

He came. looked at the modem, and calmly said words to the effect: “You have a landline problem it is internal to our office and we need to deal with it.” He left but the problem stayed with me.

I have not been able to use my landline because it dials a number but then nothing happens, no ring. This is very frustrating. If something is wrong with the location where I reside (Constant Spring) then let me know. But, in 2019 [not 1920], am I to believe that the problem cannot be corrected by the engineering specialists at FLOW?

My last call was last week and I got a reference number SR6004677, but the intermittent connectivity continues to annoy and frustrate.

'Sumting wong!' Urgent corrective action, including a serious rebate, is needed.

Rev Clinton Chisholm

clintchis@yahoo.com