FLOW's disservice?
Dear Editor,
For the past month I have been having serious connectivity problems via FLOW.
This minute I can access the Internet, and literally the next two minutes or so it's gone.
I have called repeatedly and even requested a visit from a FLOW technician.
He came. looked at the modem, and calmly said words to the effect: “You have a landline problem it is internal to our office and we need to deal with it.” He left but the problem stayed with me.
I have not been able to use my landline because it dials a number but then nothing happens, no ring. This is very frustrating. If something is wrong with the location where I reside (Constant Spring) then let me know. But, in 2019 [not 1920], am I to believe that the problem cannot be corrected by the engineering specialists at FLOW?
My last call was last week and I got a reference number SR6004677, but the intermittent connectivity continues to annoy and frustrate.
'Sumting wong!' Urgent corrective action, including a serious rebate, is needed.
Rev Clinton Chisholm
clintchis@yahoo.com
