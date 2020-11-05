For whom he speaks...

Dear Editor,

You and I may say what we may or must in disparaging tones about US President Donald J Trump. We may call him as stubborn and senseless as a mule, as asinine as an unruly jackass, and that may be unkind, though not untrue. But know this, if we think Trump is a dummy there are millions of ventriloquists for whom the dummy speaks, otherwise the size of his following is a major mystery or puzzle.

I have been privately saying to myself (a la the biblical Job) and voiced it to my wife this morning, “Let it not be said that I was a citizen of the USA while Donald Trump was president; tell it not in Montego Bay, publish it not in the region of Barnett Lane/Railway Lane, where I was born and bred lest…”

Thank God my Jamaican passport is valid and I have not been declared persona non grata in my beloved homeland.

Rev Clinton Chisholm

clintchis@yahoo.com