Forgiveness — the essential oil for healing

Dear Editor,

A common denominator is our learned and innate ability to pardon a negative impact of another's actions or deeds.

Our physiological make-up beholds ability to self-heal our bodies just as our human defence mechanisms tirelessly function trying to ward off mental and emotional exterior forces and influences.

The impact of negative energy is grounded in subjective perceptions and interpretations. Nonetheless, we make a decision to either hoard those feelings and emotions or administer release through expression or communication.

The balance of dealing with life's negative variables can manifest as toxic energy that depletes cognitive integrity of self and relationships with others.

It is often said that life is not about what someone has done to us, but how we respond to it. We choose to allow negative influences of others to shackle our minds. Also, it is our choice not to compound issues with self-induced thoughts and deeds. Disapproving acts, intentional or not, leave the onus of pardon on the receiver's subjectivity.

Avoiding forgiveness inhibits the essence of healing and allows the blunt impact and its fullness-in-destruction on self to stand as a prominent presentation. The ultimate purpose of forgiveness is to allow your own bodies to rid itself of toxic energy that accumulates as chemical and physiological reactions and imbalances when the presence of hate and negative thought processes toward another are evident.

Forgiveness releases you from mental and social bondage. None of us are perfect, but the intention of forgiveness should be absolute, because revisiting or bringing up the past can ultimately sustain as a process-dilution in its purity.

Whether the culprit accepts your apology or forgiveness is not relevant; it is the action in forgiving that allows us to respect another through their imperfections. The inspiration here is that we all have and will make mistakes by hurting another or many along life's journey. Those that you need to forgive do not have to live near you, work with you, or even be alive.

The ultimate reward is that the processes of forgiveness liberate our body, mind and spirit from a perpetual slow-moving depletion of health utility, which induces mental anguish that could simply be nullified with three words: I forgive you!

Dr Dennis Walter Smith Sr, DC

Seneca Falls, NY, USA

dnnsmi6@aol.com