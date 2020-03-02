Four years of 'labour' pains

Dear Editor,

Last week the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) celebrated its fourth year in office as our duly elected Government, but suffice it to say it has been four years of unbearable 'labour' pains.

The labour pains of crime, corruption, anaemic economic growth, and the lack of quality jobs and employment to kick-start the economy are affecting most strata of the society, except the strata of the the protected rich, connected, and powerful.

It was interesting to hear the chief surgeon in the delivery room, Prime Minister Andrew Holness, saying, among other things, that it is beyond the capacity of the Government to solve the country's crime problem. In any serious jurisdiction he would have been summoned before Parliament to explain his frightening statement. But what did the other surgeons (ministers) in the delivery room where the statement was made say about this frightening revelation? “Jamaica is lucky to have Brogad as our chief surgeon and prime minister.”

Well, if Jamaicans are lucky to have Andrew Holness as prime minister I would not advise them to venture over to Caymanas Park or to a Cash Pot store because the little that they have would be lost.

The majority of the promises Holness and the JLP made to the Jamaican people have not materialised, and the effects of those false promises are hanging around their necks like a giant albatross. No wonder they had to conduct the by-election in Clarendon South Eastern like Nicodemus in the dead of night.

On corruption, the Brogad, as Labourites are calling Holness — but I would prefer to call him “Bra Gad”, in reference to the genial folklore of Bra Anancy, Bra Tuhkumah, and Bra Dry Head — has said that his Government is not the most corrupt in our history. I beg to differ. According to data from credible sources, corruption watchdogs, and whistle-blowers, over the past four years corruption is eating way 12.5 per cent of our gross domestic product (GDP) annually, jumping from a standard 10 per cent over previous administrations.

The JLP thinks it can take all the Jamaican people for fools as if they care what happens to us. All they care about is that they can abuse and manipulate the electoral processes and guarantee themselves victory at the polls.

But I have news for them. Jamaicans have the propensity to rise above partisan politics and take back their country from the hands of those they perceived to not be governing in their best interest. Ask Michael Manley and Edward Seaga.

Fernandez Smith

Former JLP councillor

fgeesmith@yahoo.com