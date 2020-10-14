Garrison politics and the PNP race

Dear Editor,

One reason given for Mark Golding's preferred selection over Lisa Hanna, as the new leader of the Opposition, is based on his so-called seat margins in the last poll. However, we are forgetting to address the white elephant in the room — political garrisons!

We know of the connections of garrisons with gangs, violence, and the fact that, in Jamaica, all political garrisons perpetuate habitual poverty.

In my opinion piece 'Let's take back Jamaica' ( Jamaica Observer, July 23, 2019), I reported that Justice Minister Delroy Chuck said that “garrisons belonging to both political parties have been allowed to become 'states within the State' and used to promote the interests of politicians”. Boom!

The foundation power of the two major political parties has been built on garrisons.

Regrettably, traditional so-called safe seats have been milestones of oppression which have maintained the dehumanisation of our citizens in perpetual poverty.

The election of Hanna would remove the endorsement for “states within the State” and be a start to the dismantling process of these political garrisons. It would enable our leaders to craft new crime plans without compromising the integrity of national security. Therefore, we should not speak about removing the monarch as head of State, yet perpetuate the oppressive and mental enslavement of our citizens, trapped in such an unhealthy association with political parties.

Now is the opportune moment in history to walk the talk of freedom.

Dudley C McLean II

Mandeville, Manchester

dm15094@gmail.com