Garrison politics and the PNP race
Dear Editor,
One reason given for Mark Golding's preferred selection over Lisa Hanna, as the new leader of the Opposition, is based on his so-called seat margins in the last poll. However, we are forgetting to address the white elephant in the room — political garrisons!
We know of the connections of garrisons with gangs, violence, and the fact that, in Jamaica, all political garrisons perpetuate habitual poverty.
In my opinion piece 'Let's take back Jamaica' ( Jamaica Observer, July 23, 2019), I reported that Justice Minister Delroy Chuck said that “garrisons belonging to both political parties have been allowed to become 'states within the State' and used to promote the interests of politicians”. Boom!
The foundation power of the two major political parties has been built on garrisons.
Regrettably, traditional so-called safe seats have been milestones of oppression which have maintained the dehumanisation of our citizens in perpetual poverty.
The election of Hanna would remove the endorsement for “states within the State” and be a start to the dismantling process of these political garrisons. It would enable our leaders to craft new crime plans without compromising the integrity of national security. Therefore, we should not speak about removing the monarch as head of State, yet perpetuate the oppressive and mental enslavement of our citizens, trapped in such an unhealthy association with political parties.
Now is the opportune moment in history to walk the talk of freedom.
Dudley C McLean II
Mandeville, Manchester
dm15094@gmail.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy