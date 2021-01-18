Get rid of loud, dirty music in passenger vehicles

Dear Editor,

One wonders why taxi operators are seemingly allowed to play the most lewd and ungodly music in the ears of helpless passengers.

And, not to mention the high decibel level at which these taxi operators enjoy themselves. And dare anyone open his or her mouth to ask that the music be changed or turned down. As if the ugly lyrics alone are not enough, passengers are left to feel the heavy metal beat deep down in their heart and soul, much to one's discomfort. I am left in a quandary wondering if there is a law against this music madness!

Another such nuisance that seems to be a growing norm is those loud motorbikes. These young outlaws also seem to ride without fear, as they pass the police a thousand times without interference.

I am calling on the respective authority and the Ministry of National Security to please do something for the sake of our sanity.

It is my deep desire to see the Government of the day use the full effect of the law to end the mayhem.

How soon will the Government turn its attention to these nuisances? Your guess is as good as mine.

Alrick Davis

alrico_dee@yahoo.com