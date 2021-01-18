Get rid of loud, dirty music in passenger vehicles
Dear Editor,
One wonders why taxi operators are seemingly allowed to play the most lewd and ungodly music in the ears of helpless passengers.
And, not to mention the high decibel level at which these taxi operators enjoy themselves. And dare anyone open his or her mouth to ask that the music be changed or turned down. As if the ugly lyrics alone are not enough, passengers are left to feel the heavy metal beat deep down in their heart and soul, much to one's discomfort. I am left in a quandary wondering if there is a law against this music madness!
Another such nuisance that seems to be a growing norm is those loud motorbikes. These young outlaws also seem to ride without fear, as they pass the police a thousand times without interference.
I am calling on the respective authority and the Ministry of National Security to please do something for the sake of our sanity.
It is my deep desire to see the Government of the day use the full effect of the law to end the mayhem.
How soon will the Government turn its attention to these nuisances? Your guess is as good as mine.
Alrick Davis
alrico_dee@yahoo.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy