Give Danielle another chance

Dear Editor,
I am kindly asking the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) to have some mercy on Danielle Williams and forgive or pardon her, 70 times seven.
The 2015 sprint hurdles world champion was deemed to have false-started in the 100m hurdles at the National Senior Trials on June 23, 2019, with the World Championships just a few months away.
But what worsened the problem was that her protest was too long; it went beyond the boundary, and it wasn't a pretty sight.
And, listening to MVP Head Coach Stephen Francis giving a good description of the situation, he said that the red card was shown three times to the athlete.
But, let us put ourselves in Danielle's shoes. She had such high hopes for her performance after training so hard and putting her heart and soul into it. It could not have been an easy pill for her to swallow.
Who feels it knows it.
I am therefore appealing to the JAAA to reconsider its decision against this young and promising athlete, and give her the green light to advance to the next level, so that Williams will be one of our competitors in the upcoming World Championships in Doha, Qatar.
Donald J McKoy
donaldmckoy876@gmail.com
