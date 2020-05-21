Give thanks you're home

Dear Editor,

Like a number of other Jamaicans, I grew up poor. However, our mother taught us how to be thankful and to always show appreciation.

If I were stranded at sea, whether by a storm, or in this case had to travel on the water because of airport closure, I would pray for safe journey on the high seas and when I see my land after safe arrival I would be so gracious to my Saviour for carrying me home.

No politics or food could cause me to be ungrateful to the Government of the day that facilitated my return.

I would apply the same principle if I were among a batch of 300 fortunate ones flown home while 8,000 more were awaiting their turn.

But instead of giving thanks we are hearing of lawsuits, discomfort at place of quarantine, and food.

Nothing in this world will ever be perfect, but instead of being gracious, we prefer to be ungrateful.

Is this the best we can do?

Peter Brown

Spanish Town

St Catherine