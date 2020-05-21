Give thanks you're home
Dear Editor,
Like a number of other Jamaicans, I grew up poor. However, our mother taught us how to be thankful and to always show appreciation.
If I were stranded at sea, whether by a storm, or in this case had to travel on the water because of airport closure, I would pray for safe journey on the high seas and when I see my land after safe arrival I would be so gracious to my Saviour for carrying me home.
No politics or food could cause me to be ungrateful to the Government of the day that facilitated my return.
I would apply the same principle if I were among a batch of 300 fortunate ones flown home while 8,000 more were awaiting their turn.
But instead of giving thanks we are hearing of lawsuits, discomfort at place of quarantine, and food.
Nothing in this world will ever be perfect, but instead of being gracious, we prefer to be ungrateful.
Is this the best we can do?
Peter Brown
Spanish Town
St Catherine
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy