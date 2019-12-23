Give Tufton his due

Dear Editor,

Let us be fair, Cornwall Regional Hospital has been in existence since 1974. It has ran its course of 45 years and would've been in dire need for some substantial renovation, repairs and some modern fixtures and facilities.

The Medical Groups in 2017 lobbied for the hospital to be closed down due to poor air quality that, without a doubt, would significantly affect these workers' health and could even cause death.

I'm sure Cornwall Regional Hospital did not deteriorate overnight; it took months and years to have reached to where it is at today with its doors closed.

During the 18-and-a-half consecutive years of the People's National Party (PNP) in Government it turned a blind eye to the deteriorating conditions of this hospital and allowed for the manifestation of multiple breakdowns within this multifaceted medical facility.

Now, present Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton has taken on the task of upgrading and renovating this hospital, and the PNP's Dr Morais Guy can find nothing else to do but to be highly critical while offering no healthy proposal. I guess Dr Guy is just seeking relevance.

When all is said and done, this hospital will be among the best in the world, so don't beat Tufton over the head. Give him praise for undertaking a task those before him avoided.

Marsha Mc

Looking on