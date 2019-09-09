Glad at the death of a tyrant
Dear Editor,
I am very happy that Robert Mugabe has passed on.
For 37 years Zimbabweans, including myself, endured his brutal and dictatorship rule. We suffered many hardships in Zimbabwe; more than the vast hell can accommodate. His brutality will almost never ever be forgotten.
As a result of his dictatorship and misrule many Zimbabweans fled the country to seek asylum and better economic conditions in South Africa, Namibia, the UK, USA, and Australia, putting a huge strain on these host countries.
It is disappointing that Emmerson Mnangagwa and his Government failed to revive the fortune of such a resourceful country. Instead, human rights abuses increased and the economy of the country is further declining.
The international voice should put pressure on him to democratically change the country, reform the judicial system, and revive the economy of Zimbabwe to prevent further exodus of Zimbabweans to other countries.
Heather Makawa
United Kingdom
