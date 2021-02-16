Glad visuals caught your attention
Dear Editor,
I note with keen interest the letter of February 15, 2021 published in the Jamaica Observer from writer Archibald Weathers regarding the Izizzi lottery name.
We cannot control the popularity of the Izizzi lottery name and the fact that a gamer has found it something they are attracted to and used it for their character name.
This is in much the same way that World of Warcraft has character names like Moet, Wray, CashPot and Supreme. Does this mean that he is saying that these brands are trying to trade off of the World of Warcraft platform as well?
In World of Warcraft, anyone is free to open a game and name their character whatever they want.
While we couldn't find a character called Izizzi, we do appreciate the compliment from Weathers that the Izizzi visuals were the only brand striking enough to catch his attention. He must be quite the gamer. We invite Weathers to contact us directly should he like to see our process.
Stay safe and well.
Arnold Foote
CEO/CCO
Admark
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy