Glad visuals caught your attention

Dear Editor,

I note with keen interest the letter of February 15, 2021 published in the Jamaica Observer from writer Archibald Weathers regarding the Izizzi lottery name.

We cannot control the popularity of the Izizzi lottery name and the fact that a gamer has found it something they are attracted to and used it for their character name.

This is in much the same way that World of Warcraft has character names like Moet, Wray, CashPot and Supreme. Does this mean that he is saying that these brands are trying to trade off of the World of Warcraft platform as well?

In World of Warcraft, anyone is free to open a game and name their character whatever they want.

While we couldn't find a character called Izizzi, we do appreciate the compliment from Weathers that the Izizzi visuals were the only brand striking enough to catch his attention. He must be quite the gamer. We invite Weathers to contact us directly should he like to see our process.

Stay safe and well.

Arnold Foote

CEO/CCO

Admark