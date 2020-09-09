God go with you, Peter

Dear Editor,

Anyone who enters the political sphere to serve the masses must be commended. The job of a true politician is selfless and extremely difficult. To compound it, nowadays there is a certain distraction called 'charisma', which seems to be particularly important to the 'photo-shopping', 'hi-tech' cohort, comprising the young, 'the young at heart' and some 'refurbished citizens'. As such, Dr Peter David Phillips appears to be a misfit.

Throughout his public life, the gentleman has been dignified, hard-working and focused. Still, he is being castigated for his God-given 'flaws', namely, lack of charisma.

There are still Jamaicans who recognise Dr Phillips's contributions to The Rock. They are saying:

Thank you, Sir. God go with you!

Let mouths now fill the idle space.

You served well, with dignity, but, there are those who wanted you displaced.

You said you'd go if the ballots played against your lot.

They did; and so you've kept your words

By announcing that you'll turn your back.

Those who saw your worth and balance applaud you here and now

For serving with distinction, please, Sir, take a bow!

Truly, men of honour and selflessness are few.

You came, fulfilled your purpose and have responded to your cue.

Go then, 'Solid Rock'!

Leave the space for those who will not age.

Let all the gallant people, with charisma,

Take the gaping stage!

Erica Brown Marriott

