Golding presidency bigger than Bunting relationship

Dear Editor,

on the amount of money paid out in the leadership race of November 7, 2020 I see no reason why Norman Horne should not be paid is $10 million after his very generous contribution to the party based on the accounting reported by him publicly.

Secondly, it's clear that there are a lot of novices advising present leadership, because every baby in Jamaica who did civics or had some basic understanding of appointments to government positions under the Jamaican Constitution would quickly realise that a press release does not constitute a Senate resignation without a writ.

Thirdly, in the interest of unity, why would the freshly minted leader Mark Golding make this move against the background that half of the party is already suspicious of his leadership from the point of view that Peter Bunting is the de facto leader.

Fourth, a sensitive leader, taking advice from smart people, would realise what he is up against in his attempt to unify the party and would not have appointed Bunting.

Golding must prove to that half of the party who do not support him that he is acting on his own mandate, and is no one's puppet. He must also prove to the half who don't support him that he is listening to their concerns.

Had this situation arisen with a name like Mary Brown or Tom Strokes, in other words anyone other than Bunting, then Golding would not lose political capital in trying to resolve this mess, but now it has really boiled down to a display.

We have too many amateurs who doesn't respect wisdom and experience running politics in Jamaica. Until this mess is resolved, Bunting will be left stunting, and the dark cloud will remain over the party.

Donovan McLean

Mississauga, Canada

danni-mackie@hotmail.com