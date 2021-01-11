Gordon 'Butch' Stewart…All that's good

Dear Editor, Great man of the tourism industry Outstanding leader with a remarkable history Respected and loved by all far and near Distinguished gentleman we hold most dear Observant to the business in so many ways Navigating his team to success always Sandals — the place he created so nice Tropical setting in luxurious paradise Exceptional caregiver… he answered the call Wise and knowledgeable, he always stood tall All that's good; he would tell one and all Remarkable father, husband, and friend Triumphant! Sir Butch, our blessings we send. Weston Haughton Former group creative director Sandals Resorts haughtonweston@gmail.com

