Gov't should sacrifice Customs duties for education
Dear Editor,
It's over a week since the Andrew Holness-led Administration rejected calls for the removal of/waiver on import duties on tablet devices in order to facilitate the shortfall among students, due to the short-sightedness of the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic on education by both the Ministry of Education and its stakeholders in the sector.
It should be noted that since the introduction of computers in the 1990s, the successive governments (People's National Party [PNP]/Jamaica Labour Party [JLP]) have been the main obstacles in the creation of a fully digitised society to embrace the Fourth Industrial Revolution.
There are untold stories about exuberant Customs duties on smartphones and computers that resulted in items either being “returned to sender” or abandoned at ports of entry. And, within the educational sector, these devices were deemed inappropriate for learning and were often confiscated by teachers.
Now the exposed “underbelly” of the education system requires these devices to facilitate the learning and teaching processes.
The current actions of the sitting JLP Government contradicts its call for the people of Jamaica to embrace the Digital Age, and sends mixed signals from a prime minister who, in September, claimed that Jamaica had been left behind in major industrial developments.
While recognising the economic crunch caused by the prevailing novel coronavirus pandemic, a six-month moratorium on Customs duties could have facilitated the computerisation of the educational sector and further propel Jamaica's participation in the age of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. The Government of Jamaica needs to prioritise education at this stressing psychological moment in our nation's history. It will serve as a means of empowerment of its people existing in a digitised society by ensuring that every child and household own a tablet computer.
Let us make a sacrifice of our “bellies” to put education first, especially in having access to these computer devices as tools of education.
Dudley C McLean II
Mandeville, Manchester
dm15094@gmail.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy