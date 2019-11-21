Greedy politicians

Dear Editor,

If politicians are asking for raise of pay because things are hard for them, what would they say about the minimum wage earner?

No politicians, “unuh gone too far 'bout unuh want raise a pay”.

So, who can blame the civil servants when they went on strike for their money?

Politicians are getting more pay than most civil servants and yet they say life is hard. It must be worse for the underpaid employees.

I believe these Members of Parliament to be wicked, selfish, unconscionable and greedy.

How does a minimum wage earner survive with $28,000 a month in comparison to your salaries? If you can't survive with yours, please tell me how do you think others survive on less.

You also get fringe benefits, while we don't. Talk about that.

Howart Miller

hawartmill@gmail.com