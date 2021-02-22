Greta Bogues' passing leaves a void in the business, civic community

Dear Editor,

The Broadcasting Commission of Jamaica is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Greta Bogues.

Bogues was an outstanding corporate executive and an expert in corporate governance.

Over several years, she worked to develop director's tools to support strategic board oversight in both the private and public sectors.

In 2001 she spearheaded the establishment of the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica's Corporate Governance Committee, which trained executives in principles of corporate governance and was also instrumental in establishing the Public Bodies Corporate Governance Awards.

The commission, like many other public and private sectors bodies, benefited greatly from her expertise, working closely with her to modernise the Broadcasting Commission's corporate governance framework.

Her passing has left a void in the Jamaican business and civic community.

The Broadcasting Commission extends heartfelt condolence to her family and colleagues.

Broadcasting Commission of Jamaica

Kingston 10