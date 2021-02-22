Greta embodied servant leadership

Dear Editor,

The officers, staff and members of the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) are tremendously saddened by the untimely passing of its interim CEO Greta Bogues.

The PSOJ, and I personally, are experiencing an unimaginable loss that is difficult to process. Greta was committed to and evoked excellence in those with whom she worked.

She was a stalwart in the private sector and a servant to Jamaica who could be relied on to give her all in any effort with which she was tasked.

Her professional experience spanned the financial industry, non-profit, education, and the distribution and manufacturing sector. She served as the first female CEO of the combined Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ), the Jamaica Exporters Association (JEA) and the Jamaica Bankers Association (JBA) in 2001. She returned to the PSOJ at a critical juncture in 2020 to spearhead a number of initiatives as part of the response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

She was a treasure to us here at the PSOJ, and even more so to her country. We are beyond grateful for the time she served and the invaluable contribution that she made. We express our deepest condolence to her family.

Bogues embodied servant leadership. She was a woman of indomitable spirit, who led with distinction, enabling partnerships, and building multilateral and multisectoral alliances for national development.

A doyenne of corporate governance, she was a certified trainer who worked tirelessly to enhance the awareness of good practices, helping to strengthen both public and private sector entities. As founding chair of the PSOJ's Corporate Governance Committee, she forged a legacy in the field, imbuing others with her passion through training and the wilful sharing of her knowledge and expertise.

Her penchant for service extended to her involvement on numerous public and private sector boards as well as philanthropic efforts. She served on the boards of the Toll Authority of Jamaica, HEART Trust/NTA, Urban Development Corporation (UDC), the National Council of Education, among others. She devoted untold hours of service, particularly at St Andrew Parish Church and the Anglican diocese, helping to positively impact the lives of many in the St Andrew Settlement, Majesty Gardens Infant School and Majesty Gardens Learning and Health Centre.

Our hearts go out in sympathy to her church, colleagues, friends, and family who feel the tremendous pain of her loss.

Keith Duncan

President

Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica