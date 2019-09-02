Guarantees in contracts overdue

Dear Editor,

I find the prime minister's recent utterance on contracts to be somewhat lame, although it's the right argument.

I believe that the expectations of the contracts should be written in at the beginning; not trying to close the gate when the horse has already gone through it.

This is why Jamaica finds herself in such financial problems.

Contracts are not being properly drafted, with all the ins and outs in it. Otherwise, the prime minister wouldn't have to make such public announcements, because all that would be needed would be enforcement of the contracts.

But I believe this is just all about the upcoming election.

If the Government is serious about shoddy workmanship I hope it is by now preparing legislation covering contracts in which it will be mandatory that all contracts come with guarantees of a year and more depending on the kind of work being awarded. It should also have the penalties to be enforced if there are breaches.

I hope that neither this Government nor any other Government who will be next administrator of Jamaica's business will have to come back and make such a statement. The law must be in place before the next election. It should be a collaboration between both political parties to make sure that it cannot be changed when another party comes to power.

Robert Clarke

rclarke88@hotmail.com