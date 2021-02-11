Happy Year of the Ox

Dear Editor,

Chun Jie Kuai Le!

[Happy Lunar New Year!]

I send my best wishes to everyone celebrating the Lunar New Year.

This year is the Year of the Ox — the same sign as the year of my birth. The ox symbolises energy, strength, and courage. These qualities are what the world needs now.

Last year, the novel coronavirus pandemic brought great uncertainty and disruption.

In 2021 we must stand together to fight the virus, take climate action, and build a strong recovery from the pandemic.

I thank China and the Chinese people for your continuous support for multilateralism and the United Nations across all pillars of our work. I look forward to our continuing cooperation.

I send my best wishes to all for prosperity, health and happiness in the Year of the Ox.

Xie Xie! [Thank You!]

Antonio Guterres

Secretary general

United Nations