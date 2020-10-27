Harare now city in shambles

Dear Editor,

The once-spectacular sunshine city in the world is now an example of bad governance. It is very shameful that the health of three million Harare residents may be endangered by the provision of water containing toxins that can cause liver and central nervous system diseases.

Sewage water is flowing all over and there is no repairers for blasting pipes. About half of the city's water is lost through leaks in failing distribution pipes on its way to homes, and illegal connections are also a problem in Zimbabwe.

Water and electricity are the new gold in Harare, capital city of Zimbabwe. Public toilets are locked and dysfunctional. Human waste is visible and scattered in the town which is causing foul odours. Litter and dirt are everywhere, especially on the bus ranks.

People in Harare are spending more time queuing for transport; there's no fuel and no adequate public transport. Roads in Harare looks like rural roads with no signs, and traffic lights are dysfunctional. The signage and markings on the roads are missing causing avoidable accidents.

The once-spectacular green parks in Harare are looking like jungles, as they are not maintained to the decent standards.

Harare's unemployment rate is over 80 per cent, which has created numerous vendors who haggle for survival.

President Emerson Mnangagwa has tolerated too much corruption in his Zimbabwe African National Union – Patriotic Front (ZANU–PF) Cabinet and should resign to save Harare city from decaying.

Kudzai Chikowore

Human rights defender

London, UK

kk5227@hotmail.com