Harbour View overrun by vending

Dear Editor,

Prime Minister Andrew Holness please help us remove this deplorable, disgraceful market from our high-traffic main street, Fort Nugent Drive, Harbour View.

This vendor occupies more than 50 feet of the sidewalk, with an oversized truck, stalls/tables, and chairs, forcing pedestrians to walk in the busy street, causing traffic congestion due to double-parked vehicles in front of homes, and competing with the supermarket at its side door.

For over two years we have been writing and calling Mayor Williams's office, and recently our Member of Parliament, requesting the removal of this awful situation without any success. Now the sidewalk is discoloured with the grease from the truck, the cutting of water coconuts and peeling of cane and pine, etc. This illegal market is very active seven days a week, open until 11:00 or 12:00 in the nights under a street light. Even on Sundays, when business in Coronation Market is at a minimum, we have to put up with cane and coconut trash on our main street.

This may not be an upscale community, but we deserve a clean, residential neighbourhood. If Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) is obligated to this vendor, because he is paying a market fee, please ask Mayor Williams to find another location for him to set up his market.

Also, vendors with the blue tarpaulins have recently moved back on our main street. We have been told by the KSAMC that fines will be issued to these vendors and then they will be taken to court. This makes no sense because the court system is overwhelmed with criminal and civil cases.

Prime Minister, with beautiful buildings and the shopping centre refurbishing we just want the blue and white tarpaulins off our main street.

A resident

Harbour View

St Andrew