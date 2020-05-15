Has Crime Stop been working?

Dear Editor,

Since the past years Crime Stop Jamaica has been pleading with the public to report violent crimes. And we have seen many Crime Stop ads in the papers and heard them on the radio of the many victims brutally murdered.

Crime Stop offers hefty rewards for information leading to the arrest and charge of anyone responsible for these senseless killings.

But we do not know if Crime Stop is being successful.

Therefore, we are kindly asking Crime Stop to give us an update.

Donald J McKoy

donaldmckoy77@gmail.com