Health insurance providers need to pay doctors on time
Dear Editor,
On a recent visit to a medical specialist I was informed that my current group health insurance card would not be accepted. The reason for this, as communicated by the medical staff, is health insurance providers are tardy in making payments to doctors, so they have decided to suspend the use of health insurance cards — perhaps until the situation improves. This means that patients have to pay up front.
Although the doctor filled out a claim form to enable me to be refunded by the insurance company, this seems to transfer the problem from doctor to patient.
In my case, the Human Resources Department cannot definitively say when the payment is likely to be made, except to indicate that I will be duly notified when it is received.
Checks with the Financial Services Commission of Jamaica (FSC) Complaints Department reveal that it is the doctor who is required to complain to the FSC and not the patient.
This whole situation is unacceptable as, through no fault of mine, I am to bear the financial burden.
The tardiness of the health insurance provider is adversely affecting both doctor and patient. May I suggest that the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service and the Ministry of Health and Wellness take up this matter with Financial Services Commission, Jamaica Medical Doctors Association, and health insurance providers as a matter of urgency.
Joan Francis
ajfrancis08@gmail.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy