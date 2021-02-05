Health insurance providers need to pay doctors on time

Dear Editor,

On a recent visit to a medical specialist I was informed that my current group health insurance card would not be accepted. The reason for this, as communicated by the medical staff, is health insurance providers are tardy in making payments to doctors, so they have decided to suspend the use of health insurance cards — perhaps until the situation improves. This means that patients have to pay up front.

Although the doctor filled out a claim form to enable me to be refunded by the insurance company, this seems to transfer the problem from doctor to patient.

In my case, the Human Resources Department cannot definitively say when the payment is likely to be made, except to indicate that I will be duly notified when it is received.

Checks with the Financial Services Commission of Jamaica (FSC) Complaints Department reveal that it is the doctor who is required to complain to the FSC and not the patient.

This whole situation is unacceptable as, through no fault of mine, I am to bear the financial burden.

The tardiness of the health insurance provider is adversely affecting both doctor and patient. May I suggest that the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service and the Ministry of Health and Wellness take up this matter with Financial Services Commission, Jamaica Medical Doctors Association, and health insurance providers as a matter of urgency.

Joan Francis

ajfrancis08@gmail.com