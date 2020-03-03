Health sector needs keep growing

Dear Editor,

So often we have heard that Jamaica's medical service needs help. And we do get help — locally from the Government, the private sector, and individuals — and from overseas — from governments, various entities, and philanthropists. But more needs to be done.

Recently there have been criticism of some medical personnel who have come from abroad. That has been disputed in large measure. One criticism that stands out in my mind is that “They do not understand us,” seemingly how some of us speak, our patois, or how we explain our ailments. If this is so, surely it can be corrected.

To give an example, some years ago in London, England, I told a doctor my foot hurts. He asked me to show him the area and when I did that clinched it for him.

That said, we should not be turning our back on any help. Jamaica needs more medical personnel, facilities, equipment, and tender care. You name it, we need it.

A sister of mine was in hospital recently. She was taken there as advised by her general practitioner as she suddenly became weak and was wheezing. After being assessed in the accident and emergency unit she picked up greatly by nightfall. She spoke brightly, smiled, looked at the necessities we had taken her in case she was staying overnight or a few days, and said we had brought too many things.

Everyone was happy at this outcome and family members present were told she would be admitted to a ward when a bed became available. What transpired that night and early the next day we do not know.

When a younger sister and I went to the hospital, after asking several medical personnel, we were told she was placed on a ward that morning. We went to the ward, saw her on oxygen, but she did not look well.

We asked if she had been assessed and got no real answer. At about 11:00 am we were told no cardiologist, no doctor at all, had yet seen her. She was rather quiet, but hearing our voices she began to talk to us. Still, we asked questions as to when a cardiologist or any doctor would come. From what we were told, no cardiologist would come until two days later. We again asked about checks done on her. Apparently, we could be given no answer until a doctor had seen her, but we learnt that blood pressure and diabetes monitors weren't working well, but those were soon corrected.

Sometime afterwards a pleasant and professional doctor came. She checked her patient who became brighter and strongly answered the doctor's questions about her illness. My sister then became quiet and was resuscitated, but lo and behold there was no heart monitor in the ward, no ventilator could be had, and she could not be moved to the ICU, or there was no space there. All staff were attentive and professional throughout the ordeal.

Then there's the case of a diabetic person I know who has to go to a clinic for dressing a wound and is sometimes told to return on another day or try to do it herself as too many patients are there to handle.

There's also the case of another person who has high blood pressure and other ailments and, after waiting long hours at a clinic, is told to return another day. She works, so to take time off from work is not always without consequence.

Of course, there are hundreds more stories of the kind, yet we dare to criticise overseas aid. We should simple say thank you.

These are the conditions that must be taken into consideration.

We should help in any way we can and volunteer in an area we can manage, so many a mickle makes a muckle.

G Maragh

Kingston

morenita747@gmail.com