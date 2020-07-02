Help needed for Pisgah!

Dear Editor,

The following is an open letter to the prime minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness:

I wish to draw immediate attention to the community of Pisgah in St Elizabeth, specifically to the deplorable road conditions from Claremont to Pisgah via Ginger Hill.

That roadway has been neglected for decades and serves as the main thoroughfare for our pineapple farmers.

The majority of the residents in these communities are honest, hard-working people. All they ask is to have access to a decent and safe roadway.

The current Member of Parliament J C Hutchinson has been in the seat for, I believe, over 23 years. His focus is not on the plight of residents of Pisgah.

We are asking you to use your powers and authority to cause this road to get fixed urgently as the stretch of road has become a death trap.

Residents have been complaining to their political representatives without redress and are justifiably indignant about the obvious under-representation and neglect.

At this juncture, residents are frustrated and need action.

Members of the diaspora are also very concerned that ordinary taxpayers in these communities are being so horribly mistreated and subjected to neglect.

We cannot underscore any more than we already have in the preceding paragraphs the fierce urgency of now as we solicit your action as the prime minister for all of Jamaica.

Omar Esson

ocarlye@yahoo.com