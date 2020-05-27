Help the COVID-19 'mules'

Dear Editor,

A special hazard allowance, when funds are available, should be provided to the employees who have weathered the storm, especially in the first phase of COVID-19. These staff members who do not have the luxury of observing “stay-at-home orders” — possibly because they have no home nor house — still faithfully attended work daily and dutifully complete all tasks. They acquired “immunity” travelling in public transportation and scrambling in markets of all kinds to survive. Today, I ask the 'herd' not to crush these 'mules'.

Those who will now return to work after an extended 'holiday' should not come with their clever tales and long nails.

Congratulations to our nation for welcoming and giving royal treatment to our Jamaican cruise ship workers. After all, this is what we in Jamaica do for our international visitors every day.

Charity is truly an embryo in this yard.

Wrightingupahstorm

writingupastorm@yahoo.com