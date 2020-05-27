Help the COVID-19 'mules'
Dear Editor,
A special hazard allowance, when funds are available, should be provided to the employees who have weathered the storm, especially in the first phase of COVID-19. These staff members who do not have the luxury of observing “stay-at-home orders” — possibly because they have no home nor house — still faithfully attended work daily and dutifully complete all tasks. They acquired “immunity” travelling in public transportation and scrambling in markets of all kinds to survive. Today, I ask the 'herd' not to crush these 'mules'.
Those who will now return to work after an extended 'holiday' should not come with their clever tales and long nails.
Congratulations to our nation for welcoming and giving royal treatment to our Jamaican cruise ship workers. After all, this is what we in Jamaica do for our international visitors every day.
Charity is truly an embryo in this yard.
Wrightingupahstorm
writingupastorm@yahoo.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy