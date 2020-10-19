Help those with disabilities, less fortunate
Dear Editor,
The following is an open letter too Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness; Karl Samuda, minister of labour and social security; National Security Minister Horace Chang; Delroy Chuck, QC, minister of justice; and human rights advocates:
I am calling on you all to protect the people of Jamaica, especially the less fortunate and people with disabilities.
Please, sirs, if you all mean these individuals any good, you all would know who they are, protect them.
A lot of people see the needs that exist and, instead of rendering the necessary assistance, they chastise, ostracise, and discriminate.
A lot of the circumstances are being highlighted on social media and the help for people with disabilities and the less fortunate is getting done in an ad hoc way. Please ensure that these individuals' rights are protected and given the full benefits of their reparation, individuality, human rights, and security protection.
Errington Pellington
erringtonpellington@gmail.com
