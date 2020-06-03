Help us get home

Dear Editor,

The following is an open letter to all Jamaicans from your countrymen stranded across the Caribbean:

We write to you with a heavy heart. Many of us have been stranded since late March.

Though I write to you from Barbados, I have read sufficient newspaper articles to acknowledge that the plight of Jamaicans across the region does not differ; it is the same, we all wish to come home.

Fellow Jamaicans, despite there being an announcement of the reopening of the Jamaican borders, we have not received a departure date. Caribbean Airlines maintains that they are unable to fly as Trinidad's airport remains closed.

My dear countrymen, are we to wait until the next available flight to be repatriated to our homeland? Are we, the stranded Jamaicans, to wait until mid-July, whilst tourists are welcomed to our shores in mid-June? Are we second-class citizens in our own country? Are we playing the repatriation lottery? By when will the Government facilitate our return?

Jamaica, we have been waiting patiently; it has been close to three months. I am sure you can imagine that our circumstances continue to weigh heavily on us, financially, emotionally, and spiritually. I think for many, including myself, this experience has left a bitter taste in our mouth. I think this experience has provided us with invaluable insight into what it truly means to be a Jamaican.

My country-people, please, on our behalf, lobby for us to come home. We have written countless letters; we have even planned a protest. We have done all we can do. Please recognise that we have 'sheltered in place' for weeks now, but we will no longer shelter in silence.

Jamaican people, we need your help.

Nicole Nation

In Barbados

