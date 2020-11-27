Holidays, holidays...
Dear Editor,
Jamaica needs more relevant national holidays, yet not more in number, we already have a full slate, but we need days that give tribute to the Jamaican people, to observe and delight in the blessedness of our island home.
We don't have a national day of observing the immense sacrifice of the pioneering African ancestors brought to Xaymaca, and who suffered great indignity so that we might enjoy the measure of freedom and statehood we have today.
Jamaica, the land of wood and water, do not have a National Beach (water and wood) Day.
And, we have no day set apart to honour family past and present as we should.
Yet, we have Ash Wednesday and other religious holidays that is distinctly Eurocentric and bear no relevance to people of African descent. Through colonisation, we inherit a religiosity that has its origins in European and not from the territories of biblical Christian context.
We need holidays that reflect our heritage and ethnic tradition and include a day set aside to gratify self in the natural beauty of our land.
Claude Wilson
jaclaudew@yahoo.com
