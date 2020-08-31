Holness Administration disingenuous

Dear Editor,

It seems to me that being disingenuous is a part of the DNA of some politicians. I say this because, in a Jamaica Observer article of Saturday, August 15, 2020, under the headline 'Backra attitude', the finance minister, who is the campaign spokesman for the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) is quoted as saying that “it is absurd” that the People's National Party (PNP) is claiming to have conceptualised and negotiated the redevelopment of Constant Spring and Hagley Park roads, Mandela Highway, and the Three Miles overpass among others. My own knowledge of the projects informs me that it does take some time to conceptualise, develop, and initiate major projects such as the ones mentioned above. It seems to me that no matter how well learnt or qualified some politicians are their rhetoric sometimes border on the silly.

I say this because the same finance minister who, in an article published in the Daily Gleaner of March 12, 2020, headlined 'Clarke: Tax break a moral imperative', when responding to suggestions that the matter of tax break could have been better deployed in infrastructure and other projects, remarked that “Government had increased capital expenditure since taking office in 2016 by 240 per cent, and the amount programmed for 2020 was 3.3 per cent of GDP [gross domestic product]”. He was at pains to point out that: “The time that it takes to plan projects and push them through our procurement system means it can take years to develop.”

The minister has, in effect, spoken from different sides of his mouth on the same issue of policy accomplishment and implementation. He rubbishes the PNP's claims on the one hand about the infrastructural development, but acknowledges the challenges and tedium of getting things done in a timely manner due to the bureaucratic structure, in this case the procurement system.

The infrastructural projects were conceptualised by the PNP and I imagine would have been implemented had they been returned to office. They lost the election, so the JLP was left with a solid platform on which to build. Thankfully, the good sense of continuity prevailed. But now they are claiming ownership/responsibility within a four-year time span.

Minister, you and your Government must give credit where credit is due, the Jamaican people cannot be hoodwinked on this one.

Concerned citizen