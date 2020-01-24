Holness must aid Venezuela

Dear Editor,

I have long come to the conclusion that socialism is dead and Venezuela needs a pragmatist to lead the country as Nicolas Maduro seems unable to get the country out of the political and economic dump. He too should go and save the ordinary Venezuelan from further misery and humiliation.

In that vein, if Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness has to be alone in the fight against a bully, go for it, as it's the right thing to do get rid of Maduro and save our friend, Venezuela, seeing the country is presently not going anywhere, any time soon under the current leadership.

Maybe he should go back to driving buses, as right now Venezuela is being driven in the wrong socio-economic and political direction.

Prime Minister Holness must stand with the best interests of the Venezuelan people, which may not necessarily coincide with the present leadership.

Michael Spence

Liguanea, St Andrew

