Holness needs to sit down with the enviros
Dear Editor,
Why is Prime Minister Andrew Holness in a war of words with the environmentalists?
Holness is known for his listening style and people like that. All of a sudden he has taken on this attitude of not listening to the other side in this Dry Habour Mountain public spat.
I think Holness needs to rethink his strategy.
Holness and the Government he leads need to engage all the stakeholders and find another way to get the people to buy into his ideas on Dry Harbour Mountain.
Thereafter, he needs to get his communication people to ensure that the people know all the details.
Better communication is needed from the Office of the Prime Minister. That is getting weaker and weaker. Maybe the prime minister needs to make some changes there, too.
Whether People's National Party (PNP) or Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), I love Jamaica, and want to see it succeed, but all must be a part of the success.
Clifford Thomas
cliffordthomas76@yahoo.com
