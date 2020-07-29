Honour Owen Arthur's memory

Dear Editor,

Barbados has lost a great son.

Caricom has lost a great West Indian.

We are all the poorer for Owen Arthur's going.

His last leadership role was to chair the Commonwealth's observer mission to the Guyana elections, where he distinguished himself for his courage in speaking truth to power.

May his memory be honoured in the upholding of his candour. And may Caricom, for all time, be guided by his credo of regional integration that marked his service to Barbados and the Caribbean Community entire.

Sir Shridath Ramphal