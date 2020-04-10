Honouring distancing request proves character
Dear Editor,
The new provisions and sanctions for global health safety should be a tactical individual standard, but, for the multitudes, the destructive power of COVID-19 is just another invasive improbability likened to a far-off approaching asteroid.
What has been the most astonishing, aside from the virus itself, is the off-point attitudes and blatant disregard to the plight of battling this crisis by millions around the world. Animals instinctively feel the approach of disaster and run from it, but it appears that many humans, by not distancing, disregard their instinct and casually walk or run right into the eye of COVID-19.
What part of if we don't stay out of the public and away from others the potential of millions of lives perishing worldwide could be inevitable is unclear?
There are thousands of people dying as a result of this killer virus. It is heartbreaking to see or hear about family members who did not get to talk to an infected loved one before his/her passing, or even hold a funeral ritual for them.
Still, in the midst of this global pandemic, there are individuals who seemingly display a careless attitude towards the potential for them to contract the virus or unknowingly spread the virus to others.
True character is only revealed in the midst of distortion or some kind of troubling event. Anyone on this planet who disregards the warnings has slapped God in the face; telling the creator that the lives of others mean nothing to them.
These trying times are tests for us all to mould our character and find our true foundation.
Twenty years from now what will we all be able to say to the next generation about how we played our part in managing the effect of this catastrophic event? The inspiration here is to individually be able to honestly say that we've contributed to the rebuilding and longevity of mankind by purposefully keeping ourselves and others out of harm's way. For those who have intentionally disregarded the call to arms for a global unification in distancing, unfortunately, the message to their children and grandchildren is that they've intentionally placed the future and mankind's survival in harm's way.
Dr Dennis Walter Smith Sr
New York, USA
dnnsmi6@aol.com
