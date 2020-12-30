Hope in a brand new year

Dear Editor,

The leap year 2020 made its leap, indeed! As it leapt, many humans were discommoded. Some are still quite devastated as a result of the pandemic, among otherthings.

There is uncertainty as to when so-called normality will return. But the world has not subsided. The new year is here!

“There is earth beneath us and we are breathing still.

So many things have happened, even in the midst of the repulsive COVID.

Still, we have been given a chance, a special opportunity to live

And experience a brand brandnew year in spite of all the ills.

Some will look back at the old year

And shudder as if stung by cold.

Of course, there'll be minds and hearts to heal

As the year unfolds.

Therefore, we must entreat ourselves to be resilient and brave.

Together we can overcome setbacks at every stage!

The world has opened up itself.

It is still 'spilling its guts'!

We must be astute and heed all warnings

As we focus on improving us.

The pernicious injustices!

The selfishness and greed!

The hopelessness;

The thirst for blood;

Must be renounced so we'll succeed!

The writing on the wall is fading.

We have none but ourselves

To look to for encouragement.

We must not relent!

Let's fulfil our purpose and do so without fear.

At least we can be thankful as we traverse the brand new year.

Peace and Love for 2021!

Erica Brown Marriott

c/o piapam2014 @gmail.com