Hope will never die for the Sunshine Girls
Dear Editor,
No matter how difficult and challenging a netball contest may be, or will be, there is still hope for the Sunshine Girls.
No matter how good, how skilful, and experienced their opponents may be, there is hope for the Sunshine Girls of making it to the top of the highest ladder.
No matter the many loopholes, or whatever object, thing, idea or person that may be lacking in the team; no matter the problem, our Girls will still once again have a chance of reaching a Netball World Cup final, or even winning a World Cup.
If I am not mistaken, this current 2019 Netball World Cup is the first time since 1995 the Sunshine Girls have failed to reach a Netball World Cup semi-final. But their star will rise again.
We must give them credit and congratulate them for playing so well and for winning most of their matches so far. Big up to our Girls!
The late Abraham Lincoln failed many times in his attempt to become president of the United States. He did not give up until he won.
So, there is hope for our two sets of girls in winning a World Cup, one day — our Reggae Girlz and our Sunshine Girls.
Listening to the former netball captain, the beautiful and intelligent Simone Forbes, speaking during RJR's coverage, I heard her make some valid points about the Girls, their performance, etc.
As long as the sun still shines, the Sunshine Girls will continue to shine.
Donald J McKoy
donaldmckoy876@gmail.com
