How would NIDS facilitate remote voting?

Dear Editor,

Paul Haye has written many times in both newspapers supporting the proposed national identification system (NIDS). In the Jamaica Observer on August 20, 2020, he stated that NIDS could've facilitated remote/online voting in the upcoming general election, but did not state how.

He conveniently ignored the Supreme Court unanimous ruling that aspects of the NIDS Act were unconstitutional, which rendered it null and void.

Haye described criticisms of NIDS as “foolishness”, although criticisms came from numerous individuals, religious and civic groups, and ultimately the courts. One wonders if Haye has some personal or financial interest at stake in NIDS.

Of course a country benefits from having a secure national ID system. However, I would've preferred a more integrated and cost-effective approach enhancing the tax registration number (TRN) and using this as the link.

Mail-in voting is a preferred option to online voting. In the US, as much as 25 per cent of votes now come from mail-in votes, where ballots and secure return envelopes are sent to voters' registered address. The main issue with voting by mail, and even online, is security and control. Perhaps mail-in voting could be considered in Jamaica with proper controls, using a verifiable residential address, where voters have lived for at least a year. This does not require a new ID system, voter registration is key. Advanced voting could also be expanded to allow more voters to vote early.

Few countries allow online voting. Finland, a First World country, tried online voting in their 2016 election; it wasn't effective and they abandoned the option on the basis that risks far outweighed benefits. Estonia, a much smaller developed country, implemented online election voting much earlier in 2005, the first country to do so. Estonia has a population of only 1.3 million. Estonia has advanced technology and nationals are required to have a chip ID system. A small country like Estonia has better options for security and control of these systems. We cannot simply model Jamaica after Estonia, when our social, economic, demographic, and cultural differences are so vast.

P Chin

