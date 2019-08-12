HWT, the new downtown?

Dear Editor,

If you happen to traverse the Half-Way-Tree area these days you probably would not be able to tell the difference between there and downtown Kingston.

For a more commercial and 'uptown' area, the commercial centre has been allowed to become a zone of chaos that is dreaded more and more.

The area is inundated with vendors and pickpockets — the former, I surmise, are operating illegally from the side walks, cross walks, bus stops, steps of business establishments — coupled with some of the unregulated, uncouth, loutish taxi men, loadermen, erratic Coaster bus and Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) drivers who have all contributed to this.

There is, at times, no semblance of order in Half-Way-Tree, and it really takes a brave heart to do business in the area due to the unfavourable atmosphere that has now become the new order of the day.

Commendation to the policemen and women who try their best to do as much as they can; however, I do believe more can be done to curb the illegal vending, and thus free up more of the spaces for pedestrians.

As well, we need to hold taxi operators more accountable for their disruption of normalcy and causing road chaos in the area.

Richard Palmer

richardpalmerjm@gmail.com