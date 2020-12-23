Hypocrisy from a church?
Dear Editor,
Recently a church in Clarendon had a wall it said it erected painted in the national colours by Member of Parliament Robert Morgan in a drive to beautify the area. But, what should have been just a normal thing is now mired in controversy.
The church had the wall repainted in with an ugly, unsightly cream colour. The reason? Well, church members didn't feel comfortable with the national colours. That's beyond amazing!
I have always believed church people, for the most part, don't have much sense, and this episode has reinforced that view. Imagine the pastor saying that he is not sure if the colours were, in fact, the national colours!
I have to ask: Is it just barefaced hypocrisy? Is it just politics?
If he wants to get political, go pray for 89 Hopeless Road. They need a lot of prayer.
Fabian Lewis
tyronelewis272@gmail.com
