I stand in full support of Dr Peter David Phillips!

Dear Editor,

I want the world to know that I am a very enthusiastic supporter of Dr Peter David Phillips, current president of the People's National Party.

I therefore 'rise' to dispel this notion that is being carried by various media platforms that my position is considered to be “unknown or undecided” for the upcoming People's National Party presidential elections.

My name is Valenton Wint, an ardent member of the Peoples' National Party and caretaker/candidate for St Ann South Western.

I need no protection or anonymity under the banner “unknown or undecided” as I stand resolute in full support of Dr Peter David Phillips to be re-elected, and to remain the president of the noble People's National Party.

It may be obvious by now that in the previous presidential elections I stood squarely beside the then president, Portia Simpson Miller, former prime minister of Jamaica. I now openly declare that I am neither undecided nor unknown as I give my full and unequivocal support to our standing president, Dr Peter David Phillips.

I do so on the grounds that I consider him to be the most competent person for the job as party leader, president and future prime minister. His record of performance in the ministries that he has led speaks for him. In addition to this, his erudite approach, congeniality, and tactful leadership no doubt makes him the best person for the job at this time.

While I admire the valiant, and may I say brave-hearted approach of Comrade Peter Bunting to challenge for the leadership, I am fully convinced that Dr Peter David Phillips is the man for the job.

It is a well-known fact that the People's National Party is a democratic party, this is one of our core principles, and therefore a challenge to the leadership or to any other position is not a new phenomenon.

However, I believe that together we are stronger, and we should at this time remain “One PNP, Powerful Together”.

Valenton Wint

Caretaker/candidate

St Ann South Western