Identify gun 'saluters'!

Dear Editor,

I pause to state the blatantly obvious solution to this problem when members of the public are killed or maimed by idiots who fire their guns into the air as a gun salute and do not expect the bullet to fall out of the sky on someone.

As part of obtaining a firearm licence, obtain a ballistic record of the rifling of the barrel of the gun. If the rifling of the bullet does not match one on record it is from an illegal gun. Duh!

We need to identify who the gun saluters are!

Howard Chin

