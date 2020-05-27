If Peter Bunting challenges again...
Dear Editor,
On Sunday June 9, 2019 Peter Bunting announce his intention to challenge for the leadership of the People's National Party. He was just defeated by 76 votes on September 7, 2019.
If Peter Bunting announces another run for leadership or someone from his 'Rise United' camp should challenge Peter Phillips, I strongly believe the 'One PNP' camp has no option but to select either Damion Crawford or Lisa Hanna to stop Peter Bunting or anyone from Rise United.
Clearly, Wykeham McNeill, Phillip Paulwell, Fitz Jackson, Mikael Phillips, and Julian Robinson aren't an upgrade from Dr Peter Phillips. Lisa Hanna is the queen of social media and is the only politician who can go toe-to-toe with Prime Minister Andrew Holness there. Damion Crawford, to me, is the current energy god of the People's National Party and could defeat Peter Bunting in a leadership run-off — and let Dr Peter Phillips remain as leader of the Opposition. Better yet, let Lisa Hanna be leader of Opposition and Damion Crawford president of the party.
As a Labourite, I believe that team against Prime Minister Andrew Holness will make for a good contest.
Alternatively, the One PNP camp could hand over the party to Peter Bunting with the reality that he can't beat Andrew Holness. When Bunting loses to Holness it will eliminate him from any future leadership race.
Teddylee Gray
Ocho Rios, St Ann
teddylee.gray@gmail.com
