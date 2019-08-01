If we're going to search, truly search!
Dear Editor,
Even if the authorities search only one vehicle per year in Jamaica, let it be done thoroughly.
The authorities know quite well that items like refrigerators, stoves, etc, on arrival at our ports have to be scanned/cut in search of contraband hidden in false compartments.
If at no other time, why not conduct thorough random searches under the state of emergency programmes under way, since we the public have been advised to expect delays, and have been experiencing inconvenience on the roads any way.
A thorough search will include:
1. Removal and replacement of car door internal mouldings.
2. Bonnet and spare tyre checks.
3. Checking the myriad other compartments within the vehicle.
You would be surprised what turns up.
Derrick D Simon
Camp David, Golden Spring
Kingston 8
derrickdsimon@yahoo.com
