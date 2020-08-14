Immigrants on show
Dear Editor,
Many Jamaicans will celebrate the ascendancy of North American politician Kamala Harris, who was selected as the first black woman nominee for vice-president of the United States, and would become the first woman in that role should Joe Biden win in November of this year.
Harris, whose parents immigrated from Jamaica and India, is yet another product of many immigrant families who contribute significantly to economies, governments, and societies.
Another example of someone of Jamaican heritage who rose to prominence in the US is General Colin Powell, former secretary of state and chairman of the joint chiefs of staff. He was the first black man to be appointed to those roles.
At a time when immigrants from all corners of the Earth are at times disdained, nations should be reminded that immigration is strength and key to global harmony.
Martin A Neil
Dunder Hill, Junction, St Elizabeth
martinangello8@gmail.com
