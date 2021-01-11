Dear Editor,

I'm yet to believe we haven't fully awoken from a dream, or maybe it's just one of those dreams where you question why so many of us are a part of it.

Probably we were all lined up to relive a near-holocaust experience. It seems as if we have all become co-conspirators to this dream and, all along, the world has been in a nightmare anticipating a peaceful America.

Is it that white supremacist, neo-Nazis, and other extremists have always expressed the truth in their political views for a better America? It seems that all along their agenda on politics in America has been rooted in disdain, an almost bloodthirsty coup to restore peace and democracy.

I doubt we should even believe that democracy exists in America or rights or even freedom, or what is even good, or Black Lives Matter, or a Breonna Taylor, or even us? The vandalism, break-ins, and destruction in the US Capitol have just further clarified to us how unsocialised pro-Trump supporters are, and this is how they want their America — an unbridled white fabric. The marauders want a nation where they are unabashedly not afraid to live up to leader's right-wing, militia-style attacks after they were motivated by Donald Trump's last campaign speech in October to “be proud, stand back boys, and stand by”.

In the aftermath, should we expect better, or hope for better, or probably ambition is such an unattainable outcome. Why would you incite people to march to the Capitol “to try and give [lawmakers] the kind of pride and boldness” to take back our country? Why would you encourage collusion and then command peace as if it is poppies for demonisation? Then in the same way right-wing extremist are bold; the same way we should continue, all over the world, dismantling segregation, discrimination, and promote equality for all people — but more so for blacks and the vulnerable.

While I will not stand for the competition, I think we need to start our version of a war and start eradicating extremism and systematic racism.

I'm not even going to get started on these so-called police who were happily taking selfies and encouraging marauders to run along the corridors, overrun barricades, climb walls, break windows, and bang on doors as if it's for a medal they deserve. I still cannot comprehend this.

The question remains: If this situation had taken place during the Black Lives Matter protests, would the president and police response have been the same?

Delion Bowes

Equality Youth Jamaica

